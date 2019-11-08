2019 Greater Bay Area Summit on Robotics and AI (GBAS 2019) Came to a Successful Conclusion with a Comprehensive Upgrading!

SHENZHEN, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2019 / In February 2019, the CPC Central Committee and the State Council issued and implemented the Outline of Development Plan for Guangdong, Hong Kong, Macao, and Great Bay Area, which pointed out that "the Internet, big data, artificial intelligence and real economy should be deeply integrated." Nowadays, as the core driving force of a new round of industrial transformation, robot and artificial intelligence industry becomes the key to bay area. It is necessary to further release the huge energy resulting from previous scientific and technological revolutions and industrial transformations, and enhance the supporting and leading role of Guangdong, Hong Kong, Macao, and Great Bay Area in national economic development and opening up.

With such goals, the "2019 Greater Bay Area Summit on Robotics and AI (GBAS 2019)" jointly sponsored by China Centre for International Science and Technology Exchange, Shenzhen Association for Science and Technology, and Shenzhen Industry-University-Research Institute Collaboration Association was upgraded comprehensively and grandly held in Shenzhen on November 1st and 2nd to spread advanced new ideas to the world and stimulate unprecedented momentum for the industry.

The Summit invited about 1,000 people, including leaders of relevant departments of the central government and 9 + 2 urban cluster in Guangdong, Hong Kong, Macao and Greater Bay Area, well-known scientists at home and abroad, academicians, scholars, industry leaders, representatives of financial institutions, professional media, etc. to realize cross-border exchanges through the Summit. At the same time, "Greater Bay Area Exhibition on Robotics and Artificial Intelligence" and "Talent Carnival of Star Plan" were held. In addition, the summit set up the Galaxy branch venue, including theme forums and exhibitions, with nearly 5,000 participants in two days.

Create A Platform for In-depth Cooperation and Usher in A New Era of Innovative Economy

At the opening ceremony of the summit, Yuyang Jiang, Deputy Director of the Standing Committee of the People's Congress of Shenzhen Municipality and Chairman of Shenzhen Association for Science and Technology, Junwen Liao, Director of the Organizing Committee of GBAS, Vice President of the 4th Shenzhen Municipal Committee of the CPPCC, and Previous Director of the United Front Work Department of the Shenzhen Municipal Party Committee, Ren C Luo, President of Organizing Committee of GBAS, IEEE Fellow, and Editor-in-Chief of IEEE Transactions on Industrial Informatics, all delivered speeches to show their good wishes and support to the international cooperation platform in the field of intelligent robotics and manufacturing. In addition, scientists, entrepreneurs, innovation and entrepreneurship leaders also gave keynote speeches on the current bottlenecks and future development of the industry.

At the summit, Rongwei Ren, Executive Deputy Director and Professor of Center for Entrepreneurship at Sun Yat-sen University, released the Report of the New Generation of Artificial Intelligence in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (2019). The Blue Book proposes to build a new generation of artificial intelligence technology innovation system in Greater Bay Area and an industrial ecosystem in Guangdong, Hong Kong, Macao and Greater Bay Area with the mode of "corridor + core + node", and elaborates the layout of the new generation of artificial intelligence in the "9 + 2" urban cluster in Greater Bay Area, aiming to usher in a new era of innovative economy. The release of the Blue Book attracted wide attention of the industry.

Thematic Sessions Show the Insight into the Development of AI Industry

On November 1st and 2nd, the summit held the forum on the development of 5G Internet of things, the forum on the trend and application of AI and big data, International Conference on IEEE Sensor Application, the forum on robot development and innovation, CEO forums and other theme forums. In addition, 2019 Entrepreneurship and Innovation Competition on Robotics and AI, Dialogue of the 2019 China-Japan Scientists' High-level Forum, IEEE Sensor Theory and Industrial Application (IEEE-NSENS) and other thematic sessions were held simultaneously.

From the macro and micro perspectives, different forums centered on the theme of "AI Industrialization and Industrial AI, Towards a New Era of Innovative Economy", and presented the achievements of robot and artificial intelligence in many fields. On the forums, the issues in the field of robot and artificial intelligence were explored, and constructive opinions on the new development, services and trends of application market were put forward.

Star Plan Was Launched for the Integration of Innovation and Talents

This summit grandly launched the "Star Plan of 2019 Greater Bay Area Summit on Robotics and AI", which includes two parts: "Talent Carnival" and "Entrepreneurship and Innovation Competition". This plan gathered the high-quality enterprises and project teams of the 9 + 2 urban cluster in Greater Bay Area, providing about 500 positions, releasing about 500 projects, and covering high-performance computing, big data, mobile Internet, intelligent perception, artificial intelligence, new materials and other industries. It aims to achieve three-dimensional effective talent exchange and service, provide in-depth service for talent project docking in Greater Bay Area, and offer a new and systematic competitive platform for scientific and technological talents. It also reflects the core idea of "innovation is the first driving force of development, while talent is the first supporting resource of development" that the "plan" proposes.

The two-day 2019 Greater Bay Area Summit on Robotics and AI has attracted extensive attention of the society through exhibitions. It has created opportunities for project cooperation, brand building, technical guidance and investment and financing for all parties while it is committed to creating an innovative atmosphere in a globalized, specialized and high-end manner in Greater Bay Area, accelerating talent gathering in the field of robot and artificial intelligence, and facilitating Guangdong, Hong Kong, Macao and Greater Bay Area to create new driving forces in the field of robotics and artificial intelligence.

