Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following loan with effect from November 11, 2019. The loan will be registered at STO Government Bonds. Trading code RGKT_2002 ------------------------------- Expiration date 2020-02-19 ------------------------------- Last trading date 2020-02-19 ------------------------------- ISIN SE0013409661 ------------------------------- Short name RGKT 2002 ------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB