The consumer price index declined 0.7 percent year-on-year in October, following a 0.1 percent fall in September.



The latest decline was the weakest since November 2016, when prices fell 0.9 percent.



Prices for housing, and household equipment declined the most by 2.4 percent, each in October.



Meanwhile, prices for communication and health rose by 2.6 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in October, following a 2.1 percent rise in the preceding month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the industrial production rose 1.2 percent annually in September, after a 0.1 percent fall in August. This was the highest in seven months.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production rose 1.0 percent in September, following a 0.9 percent increase in the prior month.



