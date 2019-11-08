Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 08.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N5QP ISIN: US3665051054 Ticker-Symbol: G02 
Tradegate
07.11.19
17:32 Uhr
9,470 Euro
+0,350
+3,84 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
GARRETT MOTION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GARRETT MOTION INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,158
9,302
14:25
9,126
9,270
14:25
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GARRETT MOTION
GARRETT MOTION INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GARRETT MOTION INC9,470+3,84 %