BERG Presents Data Demonstrating That BPM31510 Promotes Cytotoxic T-cell Function And Influences Checkpoint Receptor Expression Patterns To Potentially Synergize Anti-Cancer Effect In Combination With I/O Therapies

In vivo and ex vivo studies of BPM31510 show its role promoting cytotoxic T-cell function and reversing indices of T-cell exhaustion and immunosuppression

FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BERG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to discover the underlying biology of disease, today announced results from a study of its investigational drug BPM31510 (ubidecarenone) characterizing its immunomodulatory properties ex vivo and in tumor bearing mice. The study, presented as a poster at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting in National Harbor, Md., demonstrates a novel immuno-supportive activity of BPM31510 associated with enhanced T-cell function and diminished T-cell exhaustion which may contribute to its anti-tumor activity and synergize with Immuno-Oncology therapies.

"Compromised T-cell function has a major impact on the effective anti-cancer response and outcomes observed in I/O therapies," said Dr. Niven R. Narain, BERG Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The ability of BPM31510 to influence specific phenotypic attributes in T-cells to improve its effectiveness in the cancer microenvironment by targeting mitochondrial function represents a novel approach to impact immune system to improve cancer outcomes."

Combination of immunotherapies is under active investigation to improve anti-cancer outcomes. Immunometabolism is recognized as an important component of the immune function repertoire, an area with high untapped potential. BPM31510 impact on mitochondrial function and metabolism represents a novel and unique mechanism through its ability to synergize anti-cancer activities of I/O therapies in preclinical models and is under active investigation at BERG.

"These data set the stage to further explore BPM31510 impact on anti-tumor immunity and how to best deploy BPM31510 as part of an immunotherapy cocktail," said Vikas P. Sukhatme MD ScD, Professor of Medicine at Emory University School of Medicine and a Scientific Advisory Board member of BERG.

Details of the presentations include:

Date: Friday, November 8, 2019

BPM31510, a Metabolic Modulating Anti-Cancer Agent, Demonstrates Immune Potentiating Properties by Promoting Cytotoxic T Cells and Reversing Indices of Exhaustion and Immunosuppression

Abstract ID: P633 (Immune-stimulants and immune modulators)

Location: Poster Hall, Prince George AB of the Gaylord National Hotel & Convention Center, National Harbor MD, USA

Time: 7:00 AM - 8:00 PM

BERG collaborates with leading institutions like MD Anderson Cancer Institute (solid tumor and pancreatic trials), Harvard/BIDMC (Project Survival) and Stanford University (GBM trial), among others, in its commitment to serve patients afflicted with cancer.

About BERG

BERG LLC is a clinical-stage, artificial intelligence-powered biotech leveraging its proprietary platform, Interrogative Biology, to map disease and revolutionize treatments across oncology, neurology and rare diseases. By taking a Back to Biology approach, BERG is able to identify critical biomarkers that can accelerate the discovery and development of treatments aimed at the most promising therapeutic targets and pathways. BERG has leveraged both Interrogative Biology and traditional R&D methods to develop a robust pipeline of first-in-class product candidates and diagnostics that advance bold innovations that have the potential to improve patient lives. To learn more about how we're enabling bold innovation, visit berghealth.com. We are grateful to our patient and family partners for their participation in these critical efforts to improve cancer care.

Dr. Sukhatme is a paid consultant and member of the Scientific Advisory Board of BERG. He also has ownership interests in the company. These relationships have been reviewed by Emory University. Dr. Sukhatme was not involved in the above research.