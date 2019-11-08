

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Duke Energy Corp (DUK) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1.33 billion, or $1.82 per share. This compares with $1.08 billion, or $1.51 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Duke Energy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.31 billion or $1.79 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $6.94 billion from $6.63 billion last year.



Duke Energy Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.31 Bln. vs. $1.18 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.79 vs. $1.65 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.67 -Revenue (Q3): $6.94 Bln vs. $6.63 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.95 to $5.15



