Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 08.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J0EV ISIN: US26441C2044  Ticker-Symbol: D2MN 
Tradegate
08.11.19
13:14 Uhr
84,53 Euro
+0,66
+0,79 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DJ Utilities
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
83,88
83,99
13:47
83,83
83,98
13:45
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DUKE ENERGY
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION84,53+0,79 %