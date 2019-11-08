A Steady Multi-cap Builder - 'Super 60', a New Launch of DSIJ

PUNE, India, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- India's oldest and most trusted investment fortnightly Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) has launched a new product, Super 60. Our expert research team sifts through the entire universe of listed stock and develops a compendium; these are stocks that have been generating steady and predictable cash flows, and healthy return ratios (ROE, ROCE etc.) along with revenue growth over the last five years.

Subscribers of Super 60 will receive a portfolio of 12 stocks across Large Cap, Mid Cap and Small Caps classification with an aim to build the wealth over 5 years, taking help of the power of compounding.

These will be sent by email and would also include the investment rationales behind each stock recommended. Portfolio is reviewed annually to rebalance and correct as required. Subscribers to receive the performance report on monthly basis and updates on quarterly results of stocks held in the portfolio.

Commenting on the new product launch, Rajesh V Padode, Managing Director of DSIJ Pvt Limited said, "Conceptualizing a product with a 5 years' horizon was not an easy task. Time and again, we had been receiving requests for a longer-term product from our subscribers enabling a steady investment growth. Super 60 is a culmination of many minds and work hours to fill up this much needed and unserviced space. The early feedback received is very encouraging for the entire team. "

About DSIJ

Starting off as a 12-page cyclostyled stapled booklet in 1986, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ), the flagship product of the company, soon began to be looked upon as the gospel of stock market investing. At a time when quality investment guidance was unavailable, the company (DSIJ) pioneered many 'firsts' to cater to the fast growing investor base of India. Over the years, the company's primary publication and other products have helped investors create and protect their wealth in the most meaningful manner, guiding both new investors and the experienced ones, not to forget the established traders, to choose the right stocks, avoid pitfalls and reap the benefits of high tides in the vast ocean of equity investments. It is this vast experience, study and toughening during all kinds of scams and market ups and downs that gives DSIJ an unbiased balanced insight about the several unfolding events without getting swayed by temporary and misleading populous excitement.

To learn more about the company and services offered please visit: www.dsij.in

To know more about 'Super 60', Please visit - https://www.dsij.in/super60

Contact:

Mayank Dubey

AVP - Online Marketing

DSIJ Pvt. Ltd.

+91(0)20-49072625

mayankd@dsij.in

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1025855/Super_60.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/677312/DSIJ_Logo.jpg