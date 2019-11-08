

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's merchandise trade deficit widened in September and the third quarter, figures from the French Customs showed on Friday.



The trade deficit widened to EUR 5.6 billion in September from EUR 5.4 billion in August. Economists had forecast a shortfall of EUR 4.8 billion.



In the third quarter, the trade deficit was EUR 16 billion versus EUR 14.5 billion in the previous three months. The shortfall was EUR 16.3 billion in the same period last year.



Exports decreased 0.9 percent quarterly, while imports grew 0.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX