WEnergy was celebrating the commissioning of its solar-diesel-storage off-grid network on the island of Palawan. Four more networks could come online within two years, said the developer, as part of a planned 15 microgrids in the nation.Singaporean renewables developer WEnergy Global says the US$60 million CleanGrid Partners investment fund it helped establish in January is ready to commit US$20 million into four microgrids which will come online in the Philippines in the next two years. The announcement was made by the company yesterday at the commissioning of a 14km solar-diesel-storage microgrid ...

