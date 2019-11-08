Military Aircraft Oxygen Systems Market Size to Reach $238.6 Million in 2025, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new market research report on Military Aircraft Oxygen Systems Market by Aircraft Type (Transport Aircraft, Combat Aircraft, Aerial-Refueling Aircraft, and Others), by Supply Type (LOX, OBOGS, and others), by Delivery Type (Continuous Flow, Pressure Demand, and Diluter Demand), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2020-2025.

This 205-page comprehensive report, from Stratview Research, on the military aircraft oxygen systems market is one of its kind and estimates the current as well as future growth opportunities for the market participants till 2025. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most detailed manner in order to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits as well as formulate growth strategies.

Military Aircraft Oxygen Systems Market: Highlights

Oxygen system plays an important role in all types of aircraft; however, its magnitude becomes multifold when we talk about military aircraft considering aircraft's cruising speed and altitude. An increase in the altitude will result in a consequent decrease in pressure in the aircraft's cabin; thereby, reducing the amount of oxygen. The loss of pressurization can predispose the crew to the state of hypoxia when a military aircraft is flown at cruising levels, requiring supplemented oxygen at high altitude. Over the years, the industry has witnessed a remarkable evolution regarding the development of durable oxygen systems. Major market participants are working hard for the development of advanced oxygen systems addressing the industry's unmet needs.

As per Stratview Research, the global military aircraft oxygen systems market is projected to grow at a healthy rate over the next five years to reach US$ 238.6 million in 2025. Increasing defense budget of developing economies, such as China and India; increasing production rate of key programs including F35, and rising need for the upgradation of oxygen systems of the active fleet with the advanced ones are the major factors mushrooming the demand for oxygen systems in military aircraft. There has also been a growing demand for durable oxygen systems to mitigate maintenance costs.

In the report, the market is segmented based on the aircraft type as transport aircraft, combat aircraft, aerial refueling aircraft, and others. Combat aircraft is likely to remain the largest segment of the market during the forecast period. Increasing production rate of key programs, especially F-35, coupled with a huge aircraft fleet is likely to create a strong demand for oxygen systems in the combat aircraft segment.

Based on the supply type, the market is segmented as LOX, OBOGS, and others. OBOGS is likely to remain the most dominant as well as the fastest-growing segment over the next five years. It is gaining traction in the military aircraft industry in the wake of its durability and the ability to generate 95% oxygen at very low pressure. It also has the ability to generate oxygen on the spot, which is one of the major factors driving its growth.

In terms of regions, North America is projected to remain the largest market during the forecast period. The USA is the growth engine of the North American military aircraft oxygen systems market. The country is the hub of the aerospace and defense industry with the presence of several tier players, oxygen system manufacturers, and military aircraft OEMs.

However, Asia-Pacific is likely to depict the highest growth over the next five years. The region is likely to remain the most eye-catching market in the foreseeable future, driven by a host of factors including increasing defense budget of the major Asian countries and the potential establishment of assembly plants in this region.

Key military aircraft oxygen system manufacturing companies are Cobham Plc., Honeywell International Inc., Air Liquide S.A., Safran S.A. (Zodiac aerospace), and Collins Aerospace (United Technologies Corporation). Development of durable oxygen systems with membrane that generates 100% oxygen, execution of mergers & acquisitions, and formation of collaboration with OEMs for the development of oxygen systems are some of the strategies adopted by the major players in order to gain competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors

This report studies the military aircraft oxygen systems market and has segmented the market in four ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the four ways in which the market is segmented:

Military Aircraft Oxygen Systems Market, By Aircraft Type

Transport Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Combat Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aerial-Refueling Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Military Aircraft Oxygen Systems Market, By Supply Type

LOX (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

OBOGS (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Military Aircraft Oxygen Systems Market, By Delivery Type

Continuous Flow (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Pressure Demand (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Diluter Demand (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Military Aircraft Oxygen Systems Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: France , Germany , the UK, Spain , Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: Japan , China , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Sub-Regional Analysis: South America , the Middle East , and Others)

