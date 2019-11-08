Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 08.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870747 ISIN: US5949181045 Ticker-Symbol: MSF 
Tradegate
08.11.19
17:37 Uhr
131,34 Euro
+0,70
+0,54 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
131,28
131,34
17:38
131,26
131,32
17:38
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MICROSOFT
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION131,34+0,54 %
WANDISCO PLC4,640-0,22 %