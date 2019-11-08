At Microsoft's Ignite conference yesterday, WANdisco co-presented an embedded solution with Azure, effectively announcing Microsoft as the 'major enterprise cloud partner' referenced in WANdisco's 15 July press release. While investors had speculated that Microsoft was the partner, public confirmation that the leading enterprise cloud provider globally is embedding Fusion within its platform clearly demonstrates the value of WANdisco's technology. It should also reassure investors that the relationship is progressing.

