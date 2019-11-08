Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 08.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
08.11.2019 | 16:07
(59 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Monthly Net Asset Value

Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Monthly Net Asset Value

PR Newswire

London, November 8

8 November 2019

CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED

("Crystal Amber Fund" or the "Fund")

Monthly Net Asset Value


Crystal Amber Fund announces that its unaudited net asset value ("NAV") per share at 31 October 2019 was 202.65 pence (30 September 2019: 222.31 pence per share).

The proportion of the Fund's NAV at 31 October 2019 represented by the ten largest shareholdings, other investments and cash (including accruals), was as follows:

Ten largest shareholdingsPence per sharePercentage of investee equity held
Hurricane Energy plc45.85.1%
Northgate plc38.58.0%
Equals Group plc35.921.7%
GI Dynamics Inc.18.472.6%**
STV Group plc12.88.0%
De La Rue plc12.37.1%
Allied Minds plc9.77.5%
Board Intelligence Ltd*5.7*
Kenmare Resources plc4.31.6%
Leaf Clean Energy Co4.119.3%
Total of ten largest shareholdings187.5
Other investments14.3
Cash and accruals0.8
Total NAV202.6

*Board Intelligence Ltd is a private company and its shares are not listed on a stock exchange. Therefore, the percentage held is not disclosed.

** Following the exercise of warrants on 31 October 2019.

For further enquiries please contact:

Crystal Amber Fund Limited
Chris Waldron (Chairman)
Tel: 01481 742 742
www.crystalamber.com

Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser
David Worlidge/Liz Kirchner
Tel: 020 3328 5656

Winterflood Investment Trusts - Broker
Joe Winkley/Neil Langford
Tel: 020 3100 0160

Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser
Richard Bernstein
Tel: 020 7478 9080


© 2019 PR Newswire