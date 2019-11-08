Veröffentlichung gem. § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG



Linz (pta033/08.11.2019/18:00) - Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten



Name: S&T AG Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299002PSXXMVHB26433 Straße, Hausnr: Industriezeile 35 PLZ: 4021 Ort: Linz, Österreich 2. Grund der Mitteilung Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten siehe 10.)



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen Juristische Person: Morgan Stanley Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, Delaware, Vereinigte Staaten



4. Namen der Aktionäre mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3. Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc.



5. Datum der Schwellenberührung 05.11.2019



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl Stimmrechte in Instrumente in in % (Summe Stimmrechte des % (Summe 7.a.) % (Summe 7.a. + 7.b.) Emittenten 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.) neu 0,00 4,36 4,36 66.096.103 letzte 0 9,68 9,69 Mitteilung 7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen



a. Stimmrechte die zu Aktien gehören



ISIN der Aktien Absolut direkt Absolut Direkt in % (§ Indirekt in % (§ (§ 130 BörseG indirekt (§ 133 130 BörseG 133 BörseG 2018) 2018) BörseG 2018) 2018) AT0000A0E9W5 0 337 0,00 0,00 Summe: 337 0 b.1. Finanzinstrumente / Sonstige Instrumente gem. § 131 Abs 1 Z 1 BörseG 2018



Art des Instruments Verfalldatum Ausübungszeitraum Stimmrechte Stimmrechte / Laufzeit absolut in % Rückforderungsanspruch at any time at any time at 2.255.092 3,41 aus Wertpapierleihe at Summe: 2.255.092 3,41 b.2. Finanzinstrumente / Sonstige Instrumente gem. § 131 Abs 1 Z 2 BörseG 2018



Art des Verfalldatum Ausübungszeitraum Physisches Stimmrechte Stimmrechte in Instrum / Laufzeit oder Cash absolut % ents Settlement Equity From at any time Cash 623.820 0,94 Swap 06.09.2021 to 21.10.2021 Summe: 623.820 0,94 8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen



Ziffer Name Direkt Direkt Direkt Total von kontrolliert gehaltene gehaltene beiden (%) durch Ziffer Stimmrechte in Finanz-/sonsti Aktien (%) ge Instrumente (%) 1 Morgan Stanley 2 Morgan Stanley 1 Capital Management, LLC 3 Morgan Stanley 2 Domestic Holdings, Inc. 4 Morgan Stanley 3 3,41 3,41 & Co. LLC 5 Morgan Stanley 2 Investment Management Inc. 6 Morgan Stanley 3 0,94 0,94 Capital Services LLC 9. Im Falle von Stimmrechtsvollmach (nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)



Datum der Hauptversammlung: N/A



10. Sonstige Informationen: The notification was triggered as a result of a combination of an exercise of instruments (right to recall over securities lending transactions), a return of borrows and a disposal of voting rights attached to shares which resulted in the combined holding of Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc and Morgan Stanley Europe SE falling below 5%. As a result, Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc and Morgan Stanley Europe SE have applied the trading book exemption to their remaining combined holding of total 4.61% as of 5th November 2019.



Datum 07.11.2019



(Ende)



S&T AG
Industriezeile 35, 4021 Linz
Österreich



ISIN(s): AT0000A0E9W5 (Aktie) Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt



Quelle: http://adhoc.pressetext.com/news/1573232400956



