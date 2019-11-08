Web Presence: Rahim Hassanally Highlights Current Cancer Awareness Initiatives

Cancer awareness advocate Rahim Hassanally highlights this month's ongoing awareness initiatives

FAIRFIELD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2019 / With November marking Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month and Lung Cancer Awareness Month in the United States, entrepreneur and cancer awareness advocate Rahim Hassanally takes a closer look at the currently ongoing initiatives led by the Lung Cancer Foundation of America and the Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research.

"November in the U.S. marks both Lung Cancer Awareness Month and Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month," explains Hassanally, a successful entrepreneur, philanthropist, and cancer awareness advocate based in California.

Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month celebrates survivors of the disease and honors loved ones who have fought and lost their lives to pancreatic cancer. "It's also a unique opportunity to raise awareness," says Rahim Hassanally, "and to educate the public, raise money for research, and assure patients that the fight against pancreatic cancer is ongoing."

The initiative is led by the Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, which strives to guide and embrace pancreatic cancer patients, support family members, and fund the foremost cutting-edge research into yielding results and turning the tide on the disease.

"Also marked in November each year is Lung Cancer Awareness Month," Hassanally continues. Organized and led by the Lung Cancer Foundation of America, Lung Cancer Awareness Month, according to the entrepreneur and cancer awareness advocate, represents an opportunity to honor personal lung cancer journeys, pay tribute to loved ones, and, again, to raise funds and awareness for lung cancer research.

"Every cent earned on behalf of the Lung Cancer Foundation of America is donated to lung cancer research," reveals Hassanally, "and this month is the perfect time to set about raising awareness and funds for the organization."

Rahim Hassanally has also previously spoken out in support of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, held each year during the month of October.

Hassanally is a particular advocate for breast cancer awareness and has raised in excess of $10,000 for local breast cancer charities. "My colleagues and I successfully raised over $10,000 for the Sacramento Valley chapter of leading breast cancer charity Susan G. Komen," he reveals, "the story behind which was covered at the time by Solano County's Daily Republic."

The entrepreneur and philanthropist is also a supporter of a number of other local, national, and international charities and good causes, and has further generously donated to a wide range of aid programs and disaster relief efforts both at home and overseas.

Rahim Hassanally is a Governor of California appointed Department of Motor Vehicles New Motor Vehicle Board member, a member of the National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers, and a board member of the American International Automobile Dealers Association. Texas native Hassanally's professional accolades include making the Automotive News 'Top 40 Under 40' list and receiving recognition as the 18th annual Urban Wheel Awards 'Urban Dealer of the Year.'

To learn more about Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, head to http://pancreatic.org/november/. To find out more about Lung Cancer Awareness Month, meanwhile, visit https://lcfamerica.org/get-involved/november-lung-cancer-awareness-month/.

