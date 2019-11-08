The "Europe LV/MV Transformers Market By Type (Oil Immersed, Dry VPI), By Configuration, By Application (Industrial, Civic Infrastructure, Building Establishments Others), By Country, Competition, Forecast Opportunities, 2014 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The government initiatives and schemes such as subsidies and incentives by governments of various countries for installation of solar power energy in order to reduce carbon emissions are further expected to boost the demand for LV/MV transformers in the region. Moreover, the establishment of various new trans-European energy networks along with the integration of wind and other renewable energies are anticipated to further propel the demand for LV/MV Transformers across Europe during the forecast period.

Some of the major players operating in the European LV/MV transformers market are ABB Ltd., Siemens AG., General Electric, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation plc, Legrand SA, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., among others.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

The objective of the study:

To analyze and forecast the European LV/MV Transformers market size.

To define, classify and forecast the European LV/MV Transformers market based on type, configuration, application and country.

To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size based on the country by segmenting the European LV/MV transformers market into eight countries namely, Germany, Russia, France, United Kingdom, Poland, Italy, Spain, and Switzerland.

To identify drivers and challenges for the European LV/MV transformers market.

To evaluate product pricing and trends in the European LV/MV transformers market.

To strategically profile leading players operating in the European LV/MV transformers market.

Key Topics Covered

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Europe LV/MV Transformers Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size Forecast

4.1.1. By Value

4.2. Market Share Forecast

4.2.1. By Type (Dry, Oil Immersed, VPI)

4.2.2. By Configuration (Single Phase, Three Phase)

4.2.3. By Application (Building Establishments, Civic Infrastructure, Industrial, Others)

4.2.4. By Company

4.2.5. By Country

5. Market Attractive Index

6. Pricing Analysis

7. Market Dynamics

7.1. Drivers

7.2. Challenges

8. Market Trends Developments

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Benchmarking

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. ABB Ltd.

9.2.2. Siemens AG

9.2.3. General Electric

9.2.4. CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited

9.2.5. Schneider Electric SE

9.2.6. Eaton Corporation plc

9.2.7. Legrand S.A.

9.2.8. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

9.2.9. Hitachi Ltd.

9.2.10. CHINT Group

10. Strategic Recommendations

