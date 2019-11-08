Enterprise Diversified, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2019 / Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCQB:SYTE) ("ENDI" or the "Company") announced its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2019, in connection with filing its quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A summary of our quarterly results can be found below. Our full quarterly report on the Form 10-Q filing can be found at enterprisediversified.com.

Asset Management Real Estate Internet Other Discontinued Operations - Home Services Consolidated Three months ended September 30, 2019 Revenues $ 37,998 $ 19,359 $ 265,171 $ - $ - $ 322,528 Alluvial Fund (197,083 ) - - - - (197,083 ) Total revenues (159,085 ) 19,359 265,171 - - 125,445 Cost of revenue - 30,753 83,517 - - 114,270 Operating expenses 81,906 11,827 43,168 141,270 - 278,171 Other income (expense) 4,983 (13,709 ) 384 20,249 - 11,907 Comprehensive income (loss) $ (236,008 ) $ (36,930 ) $ 138,870 $ (121,021 ) $ (31,151 ) $ (286,240 )

The Company's wholly owned asset management subsidiary, Willow Oak Asset Management, is the primary focus of the Company, providing the greatest potential for value creation with little capital requirement. Willow Oak's direct investment in Alluvial Fund, valued at $9,466,387 as of September 30, 2019, is the primary driver of the subsidiary's gains and losses in any given quarter. Additional revenue attributable to the subsidiary is generated by fee share arrangements with managed funds on the Willow Oak platform and fees earned from Willow Oak's Fund Management Services. As of September 30, 2019, the funds on the platform include Alluvial Fund, Bonhoeffer Fund, and Arquitos Capital.

During the third quarter, Willow Oak negotiated a new partnership with Focused Compounding Capital Management. Effective October 1, 2019, Willow Oak, as a member of Focused Compounding, will support the launch and operation of a new private partnership, as well as provide ongoing fund management services to support the operations of the firm's managed accounts. The new fund, Focused Compounding Fund, LP, will begin investing January 1, 2020.

"Focused Compounding's Geoff Gannon and Andrew Kuhn are a great fit for the Willow Oak community," commented Jessica Greer, vice president of Willow Oak. "Their strategy-available through the fund and managed accounts-offers investors attractive options to diversify their portfolio. They are a great complement to the funds currently on the Willow Oak platform, and we are excited to be partnering with them."

The Company's non-core operations include ownership and interests in internet access companies, real estate holdings, and home services companies.

