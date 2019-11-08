Web Presence: Dr. William Lanza Delivers Exceptional Patient Care at the Dental Institute of Bethesda, MD

In Bethesda, Dr. William Lanza has developed a reputation for state-of-the-art procedures and dedicated patient care after delivering unparalleled dentistry for years. Patients of The Dental Institute of Bethesda undergo a range available procedures knowing that they are in the some of the most capable hands in the industry

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2019 / Dr. William Lanza nurtured a passion for science and helping others in Melbourne, Florida, which eventually led him to becoming one of the premiere dentists in Bethesda, Maryland. He received his B.S. degree in Biology from the University of Central Florida where he was actively involved in a number of professional health organizations.

Setting his sights on a career in dental care, Dr. William Lanza next enrolled at Howard University's College of Dentistry in Washington D.C., the facility where he would eventually earn his D.D.S. degree in 2006. After graduation, he continued his education in dentistry by completing a hospital-based general practice residency program in the Department of Dentistry/Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, N.Y. While there, Dr. William Lanza excelled in general, cosmetic, and implant dentistry, and he underwent additional training in oral-facial trauma.

He graduated his program with flying colors and set out to begin his career by entering a private practice in the Washington metropolitan area. Ever since, he has spent much of his free time taking continuing education courses so his patients all receive the highest quality of dental care possible. While he's practiced in a range of specialized dental procedures, Dr. William Lanza has developed expertise in procedures such as Lumineers, Invisalign, and oral conscious sedation among others.

He raises the bar high for dental offices and peers across the nation, and he sets himself apart from other general practitioners with extensive experience in dental implants and Botox® treatments.

Today, he lends his professional services to The Dental Institute located in downtown Bethesda, MD, only a few short miles from the nation's capitol. He and his staff have provided exceptional dentistry in the Washington metropolitan area for many years, employing state-of-the-art tools, resources, and procedures to achieve exceptional results. The competent staff at The Dental Institute have long ensured all their patients leave with a healthier and more satisfying smile.

Besides heading up the dentistry team at The Dental Institute, Dr. William Lanza is actively involved in various local and national dental organizations, which help him ensure his patients receive only the most sophisticated and up-to-date dental care available in the area.

"While the Dental Institute officially opened in 2011, our guiding principles and overall experience go back a lot further," says Dr. William Lanza. "Our goal has always been to build a successful practice based on the highest standards of integrity, professionalism, technical competence, and patient care."

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7862338220

SOURCE: Web Presence

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/565906/Dr-William-Lanza-Delivers-Exceptional-Patient-Care-at-the-Dental-Institute-of-Bethesda-MD