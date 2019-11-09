With holographic projection technologies powered by 5G, Nokia, a Finnish telecommunications conglomerate, is making this dreamlike scenario a reality at the ongoing second China International Import Expo (CIIE) held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. The company is demonstrating a series of 5G smartphones launched jointly with Chinese companies including Huawei, Xiaomi and ZTE at its booth, allowing visitors to experience 5G services. In June, China granted 5G licenses for commercial use, marking the beginning of a new era in the country's telecom industry. ...

