The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Friday put off the settlement of a dispute between the Power and Petroleum Divisions over proposed withdrawal of guaranteed 66 per cent liquefied natural gas (LNG) offtake by two power plants — Haveli Bahadurshah and Balloki — on the priority privatisation list. The meeting presided over by Finance Adviser Abdul Hafeez Shaikh was held with single-point agenda to "review and adjustment of risk allocation under power purchase agreement (PPA) and implementation agreement (IA) for the privatisation of National Power Parks Management Company (Pvt) Ltd". The Power Division had proposed withdrawing existing minimum guaranteed offtake of 66pc on annual basis and that annual electricity production plan should continue to be provided without this guarantee. ...

