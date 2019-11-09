A staff mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday concluded its visit to Pakistan with all praise to authorities for over-performing on first quarter targets under the $6 billion Extended Fund Facility to pave the disbursement of $450 million early next month. It further noted the significant progress made in improving the Anti-Money Laundering/Combating Financing Terror framework, although additional work is needed before March 2020. International partners remain committed to supporting the authorities' reform efforts, providing the necessary financing assurances. ...

