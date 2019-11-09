China's producer prices fell the most in more than three years in October, as the manufacturing sector weakened on declining demand and a knock from the Sino-US tariff war, reinforcing the case for Beijing to keep the stimulus coming. In contrast, China's consumer prices rose at their fastest pace in almost eight years, driven mostly by a surge in pork prices as African swine fever ravaged the country's hog herds. October's consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.8 per cent year-on-year, the most since January 2012 and beating analysts' expectations for 3.3 per cent rate. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...