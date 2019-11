China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, rose 3.8 percent year on year in October, the National Bureau of Statistics said Saturday. The growth rate, which was up from 3 percent in September, was the highest so far this year. The CPI in urban and rural areas posted a year-on-year growth of 3.5 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...