For the longest time, Bitcoin investors have been shooting for the moon, calling for the BTC price to hit lofty price points, like $50,000 and $100,000. PlanB's stock-to-flow scarcity model for Bitcoin, which uses the cryptocurrency's stock-to-flow ratio (effectively the inflation rate) and relates it to BTC's market capitalization. The linear regression model, which produces a 95% R2 (statistic lingo for extremely accurate), predicts that BTC's fair value will reach somewhere between $50,000 and $100,000 after May 2020's halving event. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...