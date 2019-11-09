The world's central banks need to step up coordination and cooperation in the face of challenges that include the rise of digital currencies, the impact of cross-border capital flows and the spillover effects of individual countries' monetary policies, Zhou Xiaochuan, a former governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC). The Financial Stability Board — an international body that monitors the world's financial system — can coordinate central banks' functions in terms of financial stability to a large extent, but its role in monetary policy coordination and financial infrastructure management is still inadequate. Zhou also highlighted the problem of capital flows between countries. ...

