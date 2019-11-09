Three Chinese banks are suing Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani in a London court for failing to pay back $680 million in defaulted loans. Industrial & Commercial Bank is the sole claimant in the London case, and is representing itself and the other two lenders. In Thursday's court hearing, ICBC's lawyers asked Judge David Waksman for an early ruling or a conditional order requiring Ambani to pay into court the unpaid sum and interest under the facility agreement. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...