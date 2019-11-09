Household brands such as Nestle, Unilever and P&G are buying palm oil from suppliers deemed partly responsible for forest fires currently ravaging Indonesia and blanketing swathes of southeast Asia in noxious haze. All of the companies buy palm oil from specific plantations under investigation for 2019 fires, and from plantations with court actions against them for 2015-2018 fires, the environmental group alleges. Greenpeace's supply chain analysis claims Nestle was linked to palm oil producers who had caused the largest area of deforestation between 2015 and 2018, amounting to an estimated 190,500 hectares. ...

