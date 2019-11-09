Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Thursday to take balanced and responsible decisions in the sensitive area of regulating banks' holdings of sovereign bonds, so as not to put the sector at a competitive disadvantage. German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz proposed on Wednesday that to increase the stability of banks, badly shaken by the default of Greece, they should no longer treat government bonds as risk-free and make provisions for the risk they represent. Of the total, according to the CEPS think-tank, Italian banks own 400 billion and the Italian central bank another 400 billion. ...

