China's foreign trade maintained stable growth during the first 10 months of the year, and is expected to continue growing for the rest of this year and next. Total foreign trade volume hit 25.6 trillion yuan ($3.67 trillion), expanding 2.4 percent year-on-year, the General Administration of Customs announced on Friday. In the first 10 months, China's exports increased 4.9 percent while imports dropped 0.4 percent. ...

