China has made pragmatic plans to fulfill its latest opening-up commitments, further leveling the playing field for foreign business and increasing the nation's appeal to global investors, experts said on Friday. The guideline distributes policy tasks to multiple levels, from ministry-level institutions to provincial governments. The guideline also listed eight measures to protect the legitimate interests of foreign investors, prioritize fully implementing the Foreign Investment Law — due to take effect on Jan 1 — and pledge to step up efforts to formulate related judicial interpretations. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...