36Kr Holdings Inc., an online media publisher or China's equivalent to TechCrunch in the United States, made public debut on the Nasdaq Global Market on Friday under the ticker symbol KRKR. Total deal size of the IPO would reach approximately 20 million dollars, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their over-allotment option to purchase additional ADSs. Through leveraging traffic brought by such content, 36Kr has expanded its revenue portfolio by offering business services, including online advertising services, enterprise value-added services and subscription services, to customers. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...