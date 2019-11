In October, BMW sold a total of 204,295 vehicles worldwide with its brands BMW and Mini. In China, BMW and subsidiary Mini combined sold 61,400 cars in October alone, an increase of 8.8 percent compared to the previous year, making China BMW's largest single market. Through the introduction of new models, sales of electrified vehicles by BMW were up 8.6 percent to 14.182 units in October. ...

