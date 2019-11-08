Behind China's progress in AI today is not only the largest population of students and researchers in the field, but "they also work very hard." Also at the conference, Tan Jianrong, academician of Chinese Academy of Engineering, gave a little more insight on the application and R&D of AI in China. Friday's event, co-hosted by China Academy of Information and Communications Technology and EPFL, aimed to bring together scientists and experts from academia and industry to share ideas and visions in applications of AI and big data. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...