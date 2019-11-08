If finding tenants for their space wasn't hard enough, some shopping mall owners now face an even tougher task: finding a lender willing to refinance their properties. In west suburban Lombard, the owner of Yorktown Center failed to pay off a $114 million senior loan when it matured in March but managed to push off reckoning day by negotiating a one-year extension of the due date. Even healthy malls like North Riverside Park, which generates more than enough cash to cover its monthly debt payments, have struggled to refinance maturing loans. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...