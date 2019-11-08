Canadian unemployment rate remained at 5.5 percent in October, as the economy unexpectedly lost 1,800 jobs following two consecutive months of gains, Statistics Canada said on Friday. The losses were offset in part by an increase of 20,000 jobs working in public administration and 18,000 in finance, insurance, real estate, rental and leasing. The number of self-employed workers in October fell by 27,800 compared with September, while public sector employees rose by 28,700. ...

