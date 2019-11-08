ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and International Monetary Fund (IMF) have reached a staff-level agreement on policies and reforms needed to complete the first review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF). Significant progress has been made in improving the AML/CFT framework, although additional work is needed before March 2020. International partners remain committed to supporting the authorities' reform efforts, providing the necessary financing assurances. According to the IMF the near-term macroeconomic outlook is broadly unchanged from the time of the programme approval. ...

