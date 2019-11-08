U.S. stocks were near unchanged on Friday after President Donald Trump said he has not agreed to a rollback of U.S. tariffs sought by China, fueling doubts about the progress of trade talks between the two countries. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 27.19 points, or 0.1%, to 27,647.61, the S&P 500 gained 2.53 points, or 0.08%, to 3,087.71, and the Nasdaq Composite added 27.06 points, or 0.32%, to 8,461.57. Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.04-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.09-to-1 ratio favored advancers. ...

