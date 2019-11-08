Albania's economic growth in 2020 is expected to reach 4.1 percent, Minister of Finance and Economy Anila Denaj said on Friday while presenting the 2020 draft budget at the Conference of Chairpersons at the Parliament of Albania. Denaj stressed that public investments are planned at 4.7 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) or about 84 billion Albanian lek (around 753 million U.S. dollars). Total revenues in 2020 are estimated to reach 502.6 billion lek, up 6.2 percent or 29.2 billion lek more than the expected income for this year. ...

