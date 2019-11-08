The World Bank has approved a 300 million U.S. dollars loan to support the strengthening of Morocco's municipalities, Moroccan news agency MAP reported on Friday. The objective of this program "is part of the kingdom's broader efforts to upgrade urban services and turn urban conglomerations into engines of growth and job creation," said MAP. It will target about 100 of Morocco's largest municipalities that together account for 80 percent of the urban population and half of the total population of the country. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...