Demands of employers in the United Kingdom for staff grew in October at the slowest rate in almost eight years, a survey showed on Friday, underlining suspicions at the Bank of England (BoE) that the labour market may be losing its strength. A monthly index of job vacancies from the Recruitment & Employment Confederation and global accountancy KPMG fell to 51.7 from 52.6 in September, its lowest level since January 2012. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...