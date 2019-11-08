Trilateral expert consultations on gas between Russia, the EU and Ukraine ended in Brussels, a TASS correspondent reported on Friday. The experts discussed preparation of a new round of trilateral ministerial talks on a contract for the supply and transit of Russian gas through Ukraine to the EU countries from January 1, 2020. The next round of trilateral consultations on the transit of Russian gas to Europe through Ukraine from 2020 is scheduled for late November. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...