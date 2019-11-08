U.S. energy firms this week reduced the number of oil rigs operating for a third week in a row as producers cut spending on new drilling, even though most are still increasing output as they benefit from efficiency gains. The oil rig count, an early indicator of future output, has declined for a record 11 months in a row as independent exploration and production companies cut spending on new drilling as shareholders seek better returns in a low price environment. IHS Markit forecast total U.S. production growth would be 440,000 bpd in 2020 before essentially flattening out in 2021. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...