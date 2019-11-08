German stocks edged down on Friday, with the benchmark DAX index down 60.90 points, or 0.46 percent, to close at 13,228.56 points. Global internet technology and financial services provider Wirecard lost 3.53 percent, the top loser among the blue chips, followed by insurance and financial services company Allianz and semiconductor manufacturer Infineon Technologies. Energy group RWE and multinational chemical firm Linde advanced 1.00 percent and 0.99 percent respectively. ...

