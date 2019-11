British stocks decreased on Friday, with the benchmark FTSE 100 Index down by 0.64 percent, or 47.03 points, to close at 7,359.38 points. Ocado Group, an online grocer, was the worst performer in the blue chips. London Stock Exchange Group, a British-based stock exchange and financial information company, soared 2.34 percent, the top gainer of the blue chips. ...

