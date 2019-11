Spanish share values fell by 0.57 percent on Friday with the benchmark stock market index Ibex-35 opening at 9,447.30 points and closing at 9,393.70 points. The textile giant Inditex had Friday's worst results as its share went down by 2.69 percent, followed by savings banks Bankia and Banco Santander. Shares in steel producer Acerinox rose by 2.54 percent, followed by infrastructure company Acciona with a 1.99 percent increase. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...