The European Union should phase out its funding of oil, gas and coal projects, EU finance ministers said in a joint statement on Friday. It is the first time EU finance ministers have backed a declaration urging an end to fossil fuels funding altogether, having called previously only for an end to funding for coal power plants. An outright phase-out could halt multi-billion-euro financing of fossil fuel projects by the European Investment Bank (EIB), the EU's financial arm. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...