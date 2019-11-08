An injection of optimism from positive developments in the U.S.-China trade war saga is fueling a surge in Treasury yields. The fund invests a majority of its total assets in the securities comprising the index and in securities that the Sub-Adviser determines have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of the securities that comprise the index. The index measures the performance of USD-denominated high-yield municipal bonds issued by U.S. states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories and local governments or agencies. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...