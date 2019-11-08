Earlier on Friday, the Polish antimonopoly regulator imposed the largest fine in its history amounting to 172 mln zloty or 40.3 mln euro on Engie, one of the five European investors in the Nord Stream 2 project. The Poland's regulator also prevented Gazprom and its European partners earlier from setting up a single operator for construction of the pipeline. The Nord Stream 2 offshore gas pipeline project involves construction of two lines with the total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters of gas per year from the coast of Russia across the Baltic Sea to Germany. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...