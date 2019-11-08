Pakistan's fiscal deficits are narrowing, the IMF said on Friday as it announced it would release the first tranche of its $6 billion financial assistance programme to the country. The International Monetary Fund agreed the three-year rescue package for Pakistan in April - its 13th bailout programme for the South Asian nation since the late 1980s - as the economic outlook for the country of 208 million people worsened. The government of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who took power in August, obtained temporary relief from close allies such as China and Saudi Arabia with short-term loans worth more than $10 billion to buffer foreign currency reserves and ease pressures on the country's current account. ...

