Germany's 10-year bond yield edged down from five-month highs on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he has not agreed to roll back tariffs on China, raising concern about the outcome of talks to de-escalate a bitter trade war. A selloff across world bond markets this week has sent German 20-year and French 10-year yields into positive territory for the first time since July. Italian yields were higher on the day but off more than two month highs hit earlier . ...

