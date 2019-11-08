Progress on the feasibility of a digital currency backed by the European Central Bank could be made in the coming months, senior officials said on Friday, cautioning that the project faced challenges and was for the long term. A public cryptocurrency would represent an alternative to Libra and other private projects, and could reduce costs of international transactions. EU finance ministers discussed the issue at a meeting in Brussels on Friday and are set to adopt a joint statement welcoming the ECB's work on the topic at their next gathering in December. ...

